Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday issued directions to the State government officials to airlift the Ranchi acid attack girl victim to Delhi for ensuring better treatment for her burn injuries. The decision was taken based on a report submitted by the medical board on the health condition of the scorched girl.

The State Government issued a formal order, stating the girl will be airlifted to Delhi for specialized treatment. The medical board consisting the RIMS Superintendent looked into the medical condition of the girl and submitted a report. Following the CM's order, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner started the process to airlift the girl as early as possible.

Considering the severity of acid burns, Soren has directed the officials to extend all required treatment to the victim. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Chatra Abu Imran, the girl came under acid attack on August 5 and the accused was arrested the same day. Legal action is being taken and Rs 1,00,000 financial assistance has been provided to the victim's family.

Also Read: Dumka girl murder: Jharkhand Police form SIT; HC takes cognizance, summons DGP

Devanti Devi, the victim's mother, said that on the night of August 4, a man named Sandeep Bharti threw acid on her 17-year-old daughter and tried to kill her. Slamming the police, Devanti Devi alleged that despite their repeated pleas for the safety of their daughter, the administration did not pay heed and eventually Sandeep committed this heinous crime.

Meanwhile, in the case of the death of Ankita, who was set ablaze in Dumka, the Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee recommended the SP concerned to add sections under POCSO Act as the deceased was found to be 15 years old and not 19 years old as told by the Police.