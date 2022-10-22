Chaibasa (Jharkhand) : A case of gang rape with a software engineer has been reported in Chaibasa on October 20. Police have registered the FIR against 10 accused. SIT has been formed to probe the case. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. This has been disclosed by Jharkhand police based in Chaibasa on Saturday.

The victim stated that on the evening of Oct 20, she had gone out with her friend. They were having a conversation on the roadside. Meanwhile, 8-10 people came to them. They first beat up the two, forcefully took the victim woman to a secluded place and raped her, police added.