Ranchi: The election for the President post is scheduled to be held on July 18 and Draupadi Murmu is the candidate proposed by the BJP-led NDA regime. For the first time in India, a Scheduled Tribe candidate is in the race for the coveted job in the country. She hails from Odisha and also served as a cabinet minister in the state. She also served as a Governor of Jharkhand state. Now, among tribals and activists, one pertinent question is making rounds that whether her elevation to the top job, would help in changing the lives of Scheduled Tribes in the country.

Although several leaders like Shibu Soren, Babulal Marandi, and Hemant Soren have come from ST backgrounds and made their mark in national politics, they could not uplift the Scheduled Tribe community. In fact, Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in the year 2000 with a belief that Jharkhand will flourish but the development was confined to the success of a few people and politicians. While the ST community including women is still struggling hard to make both ends meet and migrating to other states for their livelihood. Whereas, some innocent ST women have become victims of human trafficking and had to face tough times.

Talking about ST's ordeal, noted artist Mukund Nayak, who is also a Padma Shree awardee, said, "Nation is celebrating 75 years of its independence but the authorities should review the status of STs who are still stuck in the lower strata. Birsa Munda, Sidho Kanho, Jatara Bhagat, and Phulo-Jhano have made supreme sacrifices for the betterment of their society but politicians just went by the rule book. I don't like to blame politicians alone because we are also somewhere responsible for our plight. We all need to unite and wage a struggle for our betterment," he said and added, "I am very happy that Draupadi Murmu is contesting for the top post and I urge everyone to support her."

Sharing his view, noted socialist and Padam Shree awardee Madhu Mansoori said that people have made a lot of sacrifices for the state and nation but just meager funds are allocated for the welfare of STs even after 75 years of Independence. "If we venture out, we will feel bad to find the plight of STs in each village. Though we have voted in support of several politicians and made them leaders like MPs and MLAs, none bothered to uplift our lives after they assume office.

Mansoori further says that youth are migrating for a better future. "Our daughters are migrating to do household chores and other menial jobs," he lamented and sang a song explaining water woes and fighting for land.

Noted educationist Dr. Ramdayal Munda reminded people about the importance of nature love and its giant tradition. "Despite the ST community's contribution to the betterment of society is significant, STs are still suffering," he added.