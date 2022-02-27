Jamtara: The administration has recovered six bodies of missing persons on the fourth day of the Birgaon Barakar riverboat accident on Sunday and sent them for post-mortem. The six bodies include- two men, two women, and two children. They have been identified as Rahla Bibi, Zubeida Bibi, Ashraf Ansari, Gulabsa Khatoon, Vinod Mohali, and Tanveer Ansari.

The NDRF team and villagers are searching for the rest of the people. The Circle Officer Manoj Kumar, who was present at the spot, said that under the rescue operation conducted for 72 hours, a total of six bodies have been recovered so far with the help of villagers, the search is on for the rest.

The circle officer said that a total of 14 people have been reported missing by the villagers out of which the bodies of six people have been recovered. The administration has also recovered eight motorcycles and slippers of missing people.

Earlier, on February 24, around 6 pm, a boat capsized in the Jamtara-Birgaon Barakar river and the people aboard were drowned. All of them were coming in a boat from Dhanbad, Nirsa, Binda Beria to Jamtara, during which suddenly the boat overturned due to strong wind. The administration with the help of NDRF Patna, Ranchi, the Deoghar team, and villagers is conducting the rescue operation since then.

