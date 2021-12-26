Ranchi (Jharkhand): As many as four passenger trains under the Ranchi railway division were cancelled, diverted or short terminated on Saturday following a collision between two goods trains on the Hatia-Rourkela railway line. According to the information, one of the trains was loaded with goods while the other was unloaded.

The accident took place between Pakra and Kurukra railway stations. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Pradeep Gupta said that one loco pilot escaped unhurt in the accident while another was seriously injured.

After receiving the information, soon after the incident, the railway police and officials rushed to the spot.

After the incident, the movement of some of the passenger trains was impacted after which Ranchi Railway Division has issued a notice regarding the cancellation and diversion of the trains.

Cancelled trains:

1. Train No. 18176 Jhadsuguda - Hatia - MEMU train will remain cancelled.

2. Train number 08150 Rourkela-Hatia passenger train will remain cancelled.

Change in route of these trains

1. Train No. 13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express train journey start date 24/12/2021 is being run on the changed route Rourkela-Chandil-Muri-Rajbera instead of its scheduled route Rourkela-Nuagaon-Ranchi-Muri.

2. Train No. 18452 Puri-Hatia Express journey start date 25/12/2021 is running on diverted Rourkela-Chandil-Muri instead of its scheduled route Rourkela-Nuagaon-Hatia