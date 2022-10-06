Latehar: An elephant calf died in Betla National Park after its health deteriorated on Wednesday in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The calf was rescued by the CRPF jawans and villagers from the north Koyel river water at the non-functional Mandal dam on September 9.

The death of the elephant calf caused instant outrage among the wildlife lovers in Betla who alleged that the forest department has been negligent in taking care of the baby elephant which led to its death. According to sources, the calf had been ill for the past few days for which medication was given under the advice of a local veterinary.

Although the calf was taken good care of by the forest department, its health condition started deteriorating fast on Wednesday. The forest department officials claimed that the elephant was given better treatment, but could not be saved.