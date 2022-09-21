New Delhi: In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata was named as one of the trustees of the PM Cares fund. 'Justice K.T. Thomas, former Judge of the Supreme Court, Shri Karia Munda, former Deputy Speaker, and Shri Ratan Tata will be joining as the new trustees of the PM CARES Fund,' a press release of the event said.

The release further said that the fund aims to work with a larger perspective of responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance but also by taking mitigation measures and capacity building.

In the meeting, a presentation was made on various initiatives undertaken with the help of the PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme which is supporting 4,345 children. Trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country. PM Narendra Modi appreciated the people of the country for contributing wholeheartedly to PM CARES Fund.

Also read: PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath condole death of Sanskrit scholar Ramyatna Shukla

It was discussed that PM CARES has a larger vision of effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance but also by taking mitigation measures and capacity building. Prime Minister welcomed the Trustees for becoming an integral part of the PM CARES Fund.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister and Union Finance Minister well as the other trustees of the fund. Prime Minister said that the participation of new trustees and advisors will provide wider perspectives on the functioning of the PM CARES fund. Their vast experience of public life would impart further vigor in making the fund more responsive to various public needs, he added.