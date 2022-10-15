Ranchi: In a bizarre scenario, a man in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Saturday was detained after biting off a finger during an altercation with another person. The injured is admitted to a hospital in the city, and is currently stable.

The incident took place when Nikitesh Banerjee alias Bobby, the victim, was passing through Burdwan Compound Kali Mandir area of the city in his car on Saturday evening. As per information, their path was obstructed by Sachin, the accused, and three of the latter's companions who were standing in the way with their two-wheelers.

It is learnt that a verbal spat started subsequently between the victim and accused regarding right of way, when the accused attacked Banerjee with a knife. While managing to dodge serious damage, the latter's finger was bitten off and thrown away by Sachin.

Bystanders eventually separated the two, with the victim being admitted to Sadar hospital and then to a private hospital in the city. The accused, meanwhile, was thrashed by locals and handed over to the police.