Ranchi: In a shocking incident, a man mercilessly killed a 17-year-old girl and her 14-year-old brother in the Pandara Police Station area of Janak Nagar in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Saturday. The mother of the deceased is currently undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital in Ranchi after being severely attacked in the incident.

According to police reports, Rohan, the main accused in the murder, was in love with the girl unilaterally. The mother of the deceased has given a statement to the police that Rohan, along with two other people, entered the house in the morning and committed the crime. The incident is said to have happened at around 4 am on Saturday. The mother stated that the killers attacked each one of them with a hammer and a knife. The girl died on the spot while her mother and brother were severely injured in the attack.

Also read: 21-yr-old girl gang-raped in a car in Ranchi, five behind bars

Later, one of the residents of the locality informed their grandfather and police about the incident. At that time, the boy and his mother were breathing. Both were taken to RIMS Hospital, where the boy died before the treatment could begin. It is being said that there was a dispute between the girl's family and Rohan who loved her one-sidedly in the past and the matter had even reached the police station. Raids are being conducted at three different places to arrest the killers.