Ranchi: A case was registered against five persons in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Sunday for allegedly molesting students of a school in the Ormanjhi block of the district. The accused, identified as Firdaus Ansari, Sohail Ansari, Muzammil Ansari, Taufeeq Ansari and Jameel Ansari, have been accused of entering the Ormajhi Project Plus Two School in the district earlier on Teacher's Day (September 5).

The group, understood to be living in the vicinity of school premises, was also accused of forcing school girls to become 'friends' with them, failing which they allegedly threatened students with kidnapping. Subsequently, the FIR was lodged by residents of the area at the Ormanjhi Police Station. "An FIR has been registered against the accused. The police team has been continuously carrying out raids. Soon, all the accused will be in custody," Station in-charge Rajiv Kumar Singh said.