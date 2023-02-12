New Delhi: Jharkhand Governor Rameh Bais who has now been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra has had several confrontations with the Hemant Soren-led State Government during his one-year and eight-month-long tenure. He assumed charge as the 10th Governor of Jharkhand in July 2021 prior to which he was the Governor of Tripura.

Bais cut his teeth in politics by being elected as the councilor of the Raipur Municipal Corporation in 1978. He had a formidable track record as a politician as he was elected as an MP six times in a row and also served as a Union Minister.

There have been at least a dozen instances where Bais has gotten into a confrontation with the state government over several issues. His claim that the formation of Tribal Advisory Council (TAC) was an encroachment on his rights as Governor prompted the ruling coalition of accusing him of engineering political uncertainty in the state and destabilizing a democratically elected government.

One of the most controversial chapters of his tenure unfolded when the BJP approached him seeking disqualification of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Assembly membership as the saffron party alleged that it was a case of office of profit for awarding the mines lease to himself while being the Chief Minister.

Also Read: Bhagat Singh Koshyari : Controversies surrounding the outspoken former Governor of Maharashtra

Bais then wrote to the Election Commission seeking the poll body's opinion on the issue following which the Commission issued notices to the BJP and Soren seeking their response. Following the response from both sides, the poll panel el sent its opinion to the Governor who according to reports recommended the cancellation of Soren's Assembly membership.

However, Bais neither divulged the content of the Election Commission which led to the ruling coalition convening a special Assembly session and holding a trust vote. However, Bais still kept silent n the letter.

There have been several other instances of Bai' run-ins with the State Government. Bais, in February 2022, questioned the rules framed by the State Government regarding the formation of TAC in Jharkhand and complained to the Centre alleging that it was contrary to the constitutional norms upon the rights of the Governor. He returned the TAC manual to the State government and asked them to make changes in it.

According to official sources, Bais during his tenure has returned nine bills to the State Government including the Anti-Mob Lynching Bill, and the Krishi Mandi Bill for several reasons. (with Agency inputs)