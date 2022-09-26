Palamu (Jharkhand): A pregnant woman was gang-raped by six men in front of her husband in the Satbarwa police station area of ​​the district. Police are interrogating all the six arrested accused, who are said to be residents of Bakoria. Palamu Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Singh has confirmed the arrest of these criminals.

The woman left home on foot after she had a quarrel with her in-laws. Her husband, along with his brother-in-law, went on a bike to convince her and take her home. Six people caught hold of them, snatched their mobile phones and beat them up. The accused then gang-raped the woman while her husband and his brother-in-law were pinned to the ground.

Somehow, the husband reached the police patrolling team and narrated the ordeal. After which, the police arrested two accused on the spot with the help of villagers, while the remaining four accused were arrested late at night. The pregnant victim was admitted to the hospital where she is said to be in critical condition. The incident took place on Saturday night.