Garhwa (Jharkhand) : Refusing to join hands the students of Korwadeeh Middle school at Garhwa district in Jharkhand - of which 75 percent are Muslims- decided to the fold their hands infront of their chest of joining the palms during the prayer session in the school. The students even defied the diktat of the school authority and the stuck to their belief creating a new protocol in the prayer session of the school.

The incident came to the fore when the district administration came to the know from the local people that the students of the said school were conducting the prayer with folded hands instead of joining palms. The district administrative officials went to the school and found that the minority students who constitute 75 percent of the students were not willing to join palms because that goes against their religious belief.

The district administrative officials including District Education officer (DEO) Mayank Bhushan, BDO Kumud Jha, former Principal Asrafi Ram, and Mukhiya Sharif Ansarialong with the local Mukhiya (village pradhan) came and forced the students to pray in the traditional manner but they refused to budge and finally the school authorities had to allow the students to make their own choice.

Also Read-Telangana: School headmaster prostrates at students' houses in protest, parents relent

"I did not find anything wrong with it. Now onward students will do prayer with folded hands. If anyone puts pressure then they should inform to Principal," the Mukhiya of the village said.

"The school has a large number of students from a particular community. They didn't to join palms. Initially we tried to convince them but later we felt it was hurting their religious sentiments and so we allowed them to pray with folded arms," Principal of the school Jugeshwar Ram said.