Ranchi (Jharkhand): In the wake of recent attacks on Kashmiri traders in the state, Jharkhand Police have started profiling of Kashmiris, especially in Ranchi, to provide them with security

Two cases of assault on Kashmiri youths have come to the fore from the Doranda area of ​​Ranchi. Police arrested a drug addict in connection with the first case filed on November 11 and sent him to jail. The second incident happened on November 27 which created a chaotic situation and local community gathering around the police station. However, the police managed to brought the situation under control as both sides agreed for peace.

Meanwhile, members of the Peace Committee were urged to prepare the list of Kashmiris living in their respective areas and collect their identity details and phone numbers.

The police have received an information about anti-social elements trying to sabotage the peaceful atmosphere in the capital Ranchi in the name of recent civilian attacks in Kashmir. Ranchi Police are trying to identify the culprits and take action against them. The police are investigating who is spreading rumours in the capital. It is said that communal and anti-Pakistan slogans were raised but no such thing has been confirmed in the police investigation.