Chaibasa (Jharkhand): A fight between passengers onboard the Titlagarh Howrah Ispat Express in Chaibasa turned fatal on Sunday afternoon with one person dying and another suffering serious head injuries after being allegedly thrown out of the running train.

Police sources said that the incident took place after a fight broke out among a section of passengers in the general compartment of the Titlagarh Howrah Ispat Express. Soon it escalated and a group of passengers started to brutally thrash one person inside the compartment.

They further revealed that seeing the matter was going out of hand, another passenger identified as Dulu Sardar, a resident of Bharnia village, heading from Chakradharpur to Jharsuguda, tried to intervene.

The enraged mob then pounced on Dulu also and threw him out of the running train along with the earlier person after thrashing both of them. According to officials, the incident took place near Murhatu village between Chakradharpur and Lota Pahar railway stations.

While Dulu survived the ordeal, another victim, who is yet to be identified died on the spot after being hit by a good train. Officials said that fortunately for Dulu, the train was running at a very slow speed when he was thrown out. However, he suffered serious injuries to his head and hands as he fell on the stones lain between rail tracks.

Upon being informed about the incident Sonua police station in-charge Sohanlal immediately sent an ambulance to the spot which picked up Dulu and rushed him to the Chakradharpur sub-division hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition. Later, officials of the Chakradharpur police station also reached the sub-division hospital and recorded the statement of the injured.

As for the identity of the deceased, police said that it was yet to be ascertained adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem. They also said that by the time police were informed about the incident, the train has reached Tatanagar station and the accused were able to flee from the spot.