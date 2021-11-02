Ranchi: Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday has extended the interim relief given to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar till further order in connection with indecent remarks over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. After hearing both sides, the court has adjourned the matter till February 8.

Advocate Radha Krishna Gupta representing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar requested the court to extend the period of interim relief given by the High Court earlier. The tenure of the relief was about to end today. The matter was presented before the High court Judge Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi.

Accepting his request, the court extended the period of interim relief till further orders and fixed Feb 8, 2022, for a detailed hearing into the matter. Meanwhile, the court asked the respective representatives to present the required documents at the next hearing.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had allegedly called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the hair of moustache and Rahul Gandhi as the hair of tail during a program in Dhanbad. Following that, Mohammad Kalam Azad resident of Dhanbad had filed a petition in the lower court of Dhanbad which was rejected by the court. He filed a revision petition in the lower court and the court took cognizance of the same petition.

Later the cognizance taken by the lower court was challenged by the minister in the High Court.

