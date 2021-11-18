Ranchi (Jharkhand): It was dream come true for Ajay Gill, a resident of Haryana, a die hard fan of former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had walked all the way from Haryana to Ranchi - covering 1,436 km, in his second such trip by foot.

MS Dhoni who received Gill with open arms ensured he was treated with warmth. Gill reached Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse again earlier this week. As MSD learnt about the ordeal his fan had gone through to meet him, called him in for a meeting.

Gill who was on cloud nine got treated with love and warmth by the cricket idol. An overwhelmed Gill was seen hugging Dhoni. 'I love you' is what Gill could blurt out when his wish got fulfilled. Dhoni posed for pictures with Gill, a memorabilia the latter would cherish forever.

Captain cool has also made the arrangements for Gill's stay at the farmhouse, and of his travel back to Haryana via flight. Ajay Gill is perhaps his happiest fan now and says that his padayatra of 1,436 km from Haryana is worth it.

Earlier in August, Gill had come to Ranchi on a similar expedition from Haryana. However, he could not meet Dhoni since the cricketer was away in Chennai.

Gill decided to stay until Dhoni returned home. He sat in front of MSD's farm house along the street, waiting. He was adamant about not leaving until he saw Dhoni. As the news spread, a few social workers intervened. They convinced Gill to have a logical approach towards the situation and go back to Haryana. It worked.

Also read: Watch: Dhoni gifts signed ball to young supporter after taking Chennai into final