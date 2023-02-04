Deoghar (Jharkhand): In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman, along with her two sons, jumped in front of a running train near the railway over the bridge at Gangti village of Jasidih-Jhajha main railway section on Saturday. The railway police recovered the three bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The locals said that the woman had a dispute with her husband and the Jasidih police are probing into the incident.

A police officer said that the woman, Pramila Devi, had left the house with her two sons saying that she was taking them for a haircut. When the three did not return till the evening, the family informed the police. The police identified the two boys as Nitesh Kumar (12) and Ajit Kumar (8). Jasidih RPF ASI Prabhas Kumar Mandal and Jasidih police station's ASI Kusho Mahato reached the spot after the passersby informed them.

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old woman on Saturday died by suicide to save her parents from being arrested under the child marriage act in the Mankachar district of Assam. The woman was married when she was 12 and after the Assam CM had issued an order to arrest people indulged in child marriage, a total of 2,221 people were arrested in the state on Friday. The deceased was identified as Seema Khatun alias Khusbu Begum, a resident of Zhaudang Puber village of Mankachar. Seema is survived by two children and her husband died of COVID-19 two years ago. Seema's parents were fearing their arrest and to save them, Seema gave up her life, said a resident.

Referring to the crackdown against child marriages in the state, Assam police spokesperson and IG (law and order) Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan on Saturday informed that 2,170 people have been arrested so far. According to Bhuyan, the number of arrests is likely to go up in the day. This comes after the Cabinet resolved on January 23 to take action against incidents of child marriage in the state.