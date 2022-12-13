Ranchi: Sushma Baraik, who hogged the limelight after lodging a complaint of sexual harassment against senior IPS officer PS Natrajan in 2005, was shot by three bike-borne assailants on Tuesday in Ranchi. It was around 9.30 am when Sushma was heading towards her home on a bike accompanied by her bodyguard when the incident took place at Sahajanand Chowk under the Argora police station area.

After the incident, she was rushed to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences by his bodyguard with the help of locals where her condition is stated to be critical. Three assailants riding a bike came closer to her and opened fire at her, who was accompanied by a bodyguard provided by the district administration," a local resident said.

According to police sources, Sushma sustained two gunshots out of which one bullet went out piercing her body causing injury to the bodyguard, sitting along with Sushma on the bike. Out of the three criminals, who opened fire, one person was identified as Danish by Sushma.

Now on the basis of CCTV footage, the police are looking for them. Apart from IPS PS Natarajan, the woman had filed separate cases of rape, sexual exploitation and attempts to rape against a dozen people. On Tuesday, a case filed by her has to be heard in the High Court where she has to be present before the court. Natrajan, a 1975 batch IPS officer, was caught on camera sexually exploiting Sushma Baraik, which followed his suspension.