Palamu: A mentally challenged teenaged girl was raped in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in the Pathakpagaar area, 180 km from Ranchi, on Saturday when the 18-year-old accused allegedly took the 17-year-old girl to a sugarcane field and raped her, a police officer said.

The survivor narrated the incident to her family, following which her brother and father went to the accused's house to lodge their protest. However, the accused and his family members severely beat up the father-son duo with lathis, resulting in them being seriously injured and admitted to Medini Rai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), the officer said. A case was registered with Tarhasi Police Station on Sunday and a man-hunt was launched to capture the accused, the officer added.