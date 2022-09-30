Bokaro (Jharkhand): Mangla Chandi temple in Kasmar block, 40 km from Bokaro headquarters, prohibits the entry of women onto the premises. When everyone is celebrating Navaratri in the country by offering prayers to Goddess Durga, the ultimate female power, this temple, abode to Goddess Chandi, accepts offerings only from men coming to the temple while women worship Goddess from a distance of 100 metres.

According to the priest, the tradition of barring women to enter the temple has been going on for many decades now. Women, too, not objecting to the rule and they believe that even by worshipping from a distance, all their wishes are being fulfilled. The restriction does not affect the footfall of women devotees in the temple.

The practice here is similar to the Lord Ayappa temple at Sabrimala in the Western Ghats where women are not allowed to enter, though for a different reason. According to locals, one woman entered the temple several years ago and lost her mental balance. But, nothing could dent people's faith and hundreds of devotees visit the temple every year not bothering about that incident as they strongly believe in Goddess.