Man walks 100 km on hands to reach Baidyanath Dham, people call him 'Scorpion Bum'
Updated on: 11 hours ago
Man walks 100 km on hands to reach Baidyanath Dham, people call him 'Scorpion Bum'
Updated on: 11 hours ago
Deoghar: A devotee walked on his hands to reach one of Shiva's abodes in Jharkhand's Deoghar known as Baidyanath Dham. People are referring to him as 'Scorpion Bum' as they found a resemblance in his walking style with a scorpion. While the 'Bum' refers to the devotees, who walk to Baidyanath Dham, after carrying Ganga Jal from Bihar's Sultanganj.
The devotee identified as Ashok Giri alias Mannu Soni, a resident of Nathnagar Rasdha under the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, has reached Baidyanath Dham.
The 46-year-old Ashok spent 31 years of his life in devotion to Baba Bholenath. On July 11, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, Ashok set out on a pilgrimage to Baidyanath Dhamfrom Sultanganj and reached Deoghar's Baidyanath Dham in 126 days covering a distance of approx 100 km.