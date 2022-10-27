Jamtara (Jharkhand): In a shocking incident, a married man was caught in a compromising position with a widow in the Kundhit block of Jamtara. The couple was tied to an electric pole by the villagers and beaten up. According to official sources, " a 30-year-old man was having an affair with a 29-year-old widow.

The man came to meet his paramour, but his wife came to know about his illegitimate affair and followed him. When the wife saw them together, she opposed them, but the man, along with his paramour beat her up. The father of the man reached the spot and saved his daughter-in-law.

Later, the villagers caught the couple and tied them to an electric pole and informed the police. The police reached the spot and took the couple, along with them. The injured woman was shifted to a hospital by her father-in-law.