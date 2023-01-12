Saraikela: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son and daughter-in-law in Adityapur police station area in Jharkhand's Saraikala on Wednesday, police said. Police have arrested both the accused and sent them to jail following a complaint by the deceased woman's daughter.

The accused have been identified as Pritam Kumar, working as a manager in Canara Bank and his wife Renu, a homemaker. Both Kumar and Renu on Wednesday beat Kumar's mother Kamla Devi leaving her injured. After the incident, the woman was shifted to the hospital while both the accused fled the spot, police said.

Kamla Devi succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. On the statement of the woman's daughter, the police registered an FIR and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. During investigation, it came to light that both the accused were hiding in Jamshedpur. A police team reached Jamshedpur and arrested both the accused, Adityapur police station in-charge Rajan Kumar said.

Kumar said an FIR was registered against the accused Pritam and his wife Renu under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. It is said that the accused hired noted advocates, who tried to get the accused released. But the Adityapur police station in-charge arrested them. Both have been sent to judicial custody.

Police sources said that the post-mortem of Kamla Devi's body was done on Wednesday. The post mortem report has confirmed the injury marks on the body, sources said. JDU leader Sharda Devi and former councilor Sudhir Chaudhary have thanked police for the timely action in the case. They said that Pritam, along with his wife, “mercilessly thrashed” Kamla due to which she died during treatment.