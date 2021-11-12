Ranchi (Jharkhand): Ranchi police on Thursday arrested an accused in the assault case of three Kashmiri youths. The accused, Kishor, was arrested following a written complaint filed by three youths in Doranda Police Station on Thursday.

Earlier, three Kashmiri youths were allegedly beaten in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. They were also forced to shout anti-Pakistan slogans and threatened with dire consequences if they don’t leave Ranchi.

The three have been identified as Bilal Ahmed, Sabbir Ahmed and Waseem Ahmad, local businessmen, who are selling woollen clothes in Ranchi, to eke out their livelihood.

"I had been living in Ranchi for the past 20 years. Every winter we bring wollen clothes from Kashmir and sell it here. However, from the last few days, the behaviour of locals towards us has changed. They have been continuously harassing us,” Bilal Ahmad said.

He further said that on Thursday, a local youth named Sonu thrashed them and made them chant anti-Pakistan slogans and warned them to leave the area, however, some local people have saved them.