Jamshedpur: A loco pilot and his assistant were killed after they were run over by Howrah-Mumbai Mail at Rajkharswan yard in Jharkhand, a Railway official said on Saturday. The incident took place around 12.18 am when 53-year-old loco pilot D K Sahana and 36-year-old assistant loco pilot Mohammad Afsar Alam were changing the engine of a goods train.

They were posted at Chakradharpur, which comes under the South Eastern Railway zone. The passenger train was going through an adjacent line, he said. The bodies were sent to the Railway hospital for post-mortem examination.