Garhwa (Jharkhand): A leopard mauled a 13-year-old boy to death in the Ramkanda Bhandariya area of Garhwa. This was the fourth such death recorded in Palamu Divisional Zone in the recent days. The child, named Harendra, son of Bali Nayak, a resident of Kushwar, was returning home with his friends after playing when the leopard pounced on him and dragged him to a nearby field.

His friends somehow managed to escape the attack and immediately informed the villagers. As people raised an alarm, the leopard strayed away into the forests, but by the time the villagers attended to the boy, he was dead. The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Kushwar of Baligarh under the Ramkanda police station area.

Forest officials reached the spot upon getting information about the attack. Forest Department officials said that "drones will be used to trace the whereabouts of the big cat. After being declared as a man-eater, the animal will have to be killed. This was the fourth death caused by a leopard attack in the area in the past few days."

Also read: Young woman mauled to death by a leopard in Karnataka's Mysore

Earlier, a leopard killed a girl child in the Chipadohar area of Latehar. Later, a five-year-old girl was killed by a leopard on December 12 in Rodo village of Bhandariya, Garhwa. On December 19, a leopard attacked and killed a child in the Ranka area. A 10-year-old child in the Mangrahi area of Ramkanda was left seriously injured by a leopard on last Tuesday. The repeated attacks by the leopards have caused panic among the villagers.