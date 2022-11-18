Dhanbad: A landslide occurred in the Kapasara outsourcing project in the Magma Colliery area of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) in Nirsa block of Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Friday. About five feet of ground caved in with a loud sound. The locals claimed the incident occurred around 6 am and several hired labourers were engaged in illegal mining at that time.

Despite the incident, no rescue operation was conducted to search if any person is trapped inside or not. After the incident, some of them fled the spot while many feared being trapped under debris. However, the company officials said that no casualty was reported.