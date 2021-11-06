Ranchi (Jharkhand): Jharkhand is a culturally rich state and a number of festivals ranging from Karam, Jitia to Sohrai Got Puja are celebrated here. It is also known for its unique and rich tribal tradition. The culture and the festivals are also unique as they mostly stress upon the worship of nature and its forces.

Among the festivals, Sohrai holds a special position in culturally rich Jharkhand. In rural areas around Jamshedpur city, special preparations are made by the tribal Santhal society for the festival in Kartik month. The mud walls of the houses are decorated with Ritualistic art to welcome the harvest and to celebrate the cattle. The women clean their houses and decorate their walls with murals of Sohrai arts. This art form has continued since 10,000-4,000 BC. It was prevalent mostly in caves but shifted to houses with mud walls.

During this time various events with animals are also organized, in which the villagers enthusiastically participate.

The festival is also celebrated to honour and give rest to the cattle after the work in the fields. On the day, earthen lamps lit on homes, cattle sheds, kitchen and garden.

On the festival day, those animals are bathed, their horn and foreheads are anointed with vermillion diluted in oils. They are offered special food of rice and vegetables. Sacrifice is offered to deity Gaurea (Spirit of cowshed). Sohrai is a day to express gratitude and affection for livestock.

A special Puja is also performed by the Santhal society, which is called Gota Puja during which Marang Buru, Jaher Ayo and other idols are worshipped. An egg is also worshipped after which the animals are released near the egg.

If any animal touches the egg and it breaks, it is considered auspicious. A rooster is also sacrificed which is later added to Khichdi and consumed as Prasad.

A local explains that this tradition is going on for years. According to this tradition, villagers bring their village pandit, called Nayke, with hospitality to a field in the village, where village headmen, farmers and other villagers are present. This is where special worship is done in the field. In this puja, which is offered by the cattle owners living in the village, each rooster is offered for worship. Pandits worship him and sacrifice him.

On the day of Got Puja, villagers sing songs on the lines of Phagua in a different way. It is a belief that this song is sung only on the day of Got Puja. The event is started by singing this song on this day.