Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo Shibu Soren was hospitalised with a breathing problem, but his condition is stable now, said Manzoor Ahmed an official of Medanta Hospital Manzoor Ahmed on Friday. The 79-year-old former Chief Minister of Jharkhand has been diagnosed with a lower tract respiratory infection. The JMM supremo was taken to Medanta Hospital on Thursday afternoon after he complained of breathing problems.

"Baba was unwell after which he was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Ranchi. He is undergoing treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors. Baba will get well soon and will be among all of us," Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted and shared a picture of his father as he reached the hospital to meet him on Thursday evening.

"Shibu Soren was admitted to the hospital on Thursday. He came here with breathing difficulties. As of now, he has been diagnosed with a lower tract respiratory infection (LRTI). More tests are being conducted,” Medanta Hospital medical superintendent Dr Ajeet Singh told a news agency.

The patient has been given antibiotics and he is recovering, Singh said. "Cardiologists, nephrologists, pulmonologists and critical care specialists are monitoring his health. The patient is on mild oxygen support and is doing well. He is stable now," the medical superintendent said.

Shibu Soren, fondly known as 'Guruji', has served Jharkhand as the Chief Minister thrice between 2005 and 2010. He was a Lok Sabha member for eight terms and is now a Rajya Sabha MP. The tribal leader, who was a key figure in the movement for the creation of Jharkhand, was in the Union Cabinet from October 2004 to March 2005. (With agency inputs)