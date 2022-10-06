Ranchi: Ahead of the 2nd India Vs South Africa ODI match to be played in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on October 9, the match tickets are selling like hot cakes with the price going as high as Rs 10,000. The match scheduled at the JSCA Stadium in the capital heralds the return of international matches in the state after a hiatus of three years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And fans cannot wait anymore and are queuing up at the ticket counters as the sale of tickets started on Thursday. The lowest ticket price is 1100 rupees, while the most expensive ticket is ten thousand rupees. The Wing A, Upper Tier ticket will cost Rs 1100, Wing A, Lower Tier - Rs 1400, Wing C, Lower Tier - Rs 1400, Wing C, Upper Tier - Rs 1100, Wing B, Upper Tier – Rs 1500, Wing B, Lower Tier - Rs 1900, Wing D, Lower Tier - Rs 1800, Wing D, Upper Tier - Rs 1700.

Besides, premium terrace ticket will cost Rs 2,000, President's enclosure - Rs 10,000, hospitality box – Rs 5,000, corporate box – Rs 4500, corporate lounge - Rs 8000, MS Dhoni pavilion and luxury parlor (East) - Rs 6,000. The ticket counters will be open from 9 am to 4 pm from October 6-8 at JSCA Stadium.

The counters will be closed for lunch in the afternoon from 1-2 pm. The fans can get the tickets by producing a valid Aadhar card with a maximum of three tickets permissible to an individual. Tickets will also be sold online. As per sources, the curators have kept three pitches ready for the match and will now be inspected by the BCCI.

However, what might worry the players and fans, the local Meteorological Department has forecast rain on the match day on October 9 after 12 noon. The first international cricket match was played in Ranchi's JSCA Stadium on 12 February 2016 between India and Sri Lanka. This was followed by the India vs Australia T20 match on 7 October 2017.

The last match was played here on 19 November 2019, which was a T-20 match between India and New Zealand. A total of ten international cricket matches have been held at the JSCA Stadium so far. Meanwhile, in the first ODI being played in Lucknow today, India captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl in the rain-hit first ODI against South Africa here on Thursday.

In the event of rain, the match will be a 40-over-a-side affair, added sources.