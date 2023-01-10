Chaibasa: In a shocking incident, a man along with his first wife got his second wife killed by giving just Rs 5,000 to contract killers in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Monday, police said. Police have arrested the accused couple along with two of their accomplices. The deceased woman has been identified as Somwari Banra (28) of Basatonto village.

A police official identified the accused couple as Chokro Banra and his first wife Sunita Banra. Their two other associates Ravi Roshan Purti (19 years), resident of Karlajodi, and Kamlesh Butia (21 years), a resident of Mojodimba village, were also arrested. The accused have been produced before a local court and sent to jail.

According to police, as Somwari was missing since January 2, her mother Sukhmati Hembram lodged an FIR in Mufassil police station on Sunday regarding her missing daughter. It is said that in Karlajodi village, bull herders saw the body in a dry well after which villagers informed the police.

In the subsequent probe, a team of police arrested the accused couple and two of their associates and recovered three mobiles from them, police said. Mufassil police station in-charge Pawan Chandra Pathak and women Sadar police station in-charge Meenu Kumari made the arrests.

It was found that the woman's face was badly crushed with a stone to hide her identity. Sadar subdivision police officer Dilip Khalkho said that during subsequent police interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime. The accused revealed that the first wife along with her husband used to torture the second wife. The woman was assaulted on the day of the incident as well.