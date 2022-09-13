Ranchi (Jharkhand): A couple was reunited by the Jharkhand High Court on Monday. The court, after hearing the versions of the youth, the girl and the girl's father in the case, has allowed both of them to live together. The court held that both are adults and can decide to live together. The court has also directed the local police station to provide security to the couple.

The petition of Gumla resident Pratap Ekka was heard in the court of Jharkhand High Court by Judge Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Deepak Roshan. During the hearing in the court, the couple said that they want to live together. The girl also assured the court that she wanted to be with the man and doesn't want to stay at her father's house. Whereas the girl's father told the court that the family did not like it.

After the hearing, the court considered that both were adults so they can decide to live together. The youth requested the court to provide him security. While directing the Jagannathpur Police Station in-charge, the court provided them protection. Pratap Ekka had filed a petition in the Jharkhand High Court saying that he wants to live with his girlfriend and wants to marry her. But the girl's family does not agree and held the girl captive.

Earlier in January 2022, a petition was filed on behalf of Pratap Ekka in the Jharkhand High Court regarding this matter. A division bench headed by High Court Judge S Chandrashekhar dismissed the petition. After which the SLP was filed on behalf of the applicant in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court, while hearing this, had asked the Jharkhand High Court to reconsider.