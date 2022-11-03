Palamu (Jharkhand): A woman was Thursday set on fire by miscreants after sprinkling petrol on her in the Palamu district of Jharkhand. The incident took place in Vishwasiya village of Hussainabad police station area of ​​the district.

After the incident, Kunti Kunwar, the mother of the victim woman, reached the Hussainabad police station and lodged an FIR against Pancham Yadav, Pravesh Yadav and Marine Devi of the village. The victim's mother said that her daughter Baby Devi had left the house at around 4:30 am on Thursday.

During this, three people poured petrol on her and set her on fire. When the family members came out after hearing her screams, they saw her engulfed in flames. They somehow put out the fire but by then the victim was completely scorched.

She was immediately admitted to the Hussainabad sub-division hospital from where the doctors referred her to the Sadar Hospital considering her critical condition. The victim's mother said the accused "used to beat and abuse the family members unnecessarily". In this regard, the station in charge Jagannath Dhan said that a case has been registered on the basis of the written complaint. "Police have started investigating the matter. Soon the accused will be arrested," he said.