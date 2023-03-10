Jamshedpur: In a shocking incident, a woman, said to be mentally unstable, allegedly killed her husband and kept the body locked in the house for five days under Ulidih police station limits in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, police said. The accused woman has been detained while further investigation into the case was going on.

A policeman said that the incident came to light locals complained to theme when foul smell started emanating from the house. Accordign to locals, the deceased identified as Amarnath Singh, a real estate businessman, who stayed on road number three of Subhash Colony in Ulidih police station area of Mango, was not seen by them in the area for some time.

Also read: Refusing to play Holi minor daughter shot dead in front of father in gaya

The neighbours of Amarnath Singh went to his house and enquired about him from his wife. Singh's wife Meera, however, evaded the neighbour's queries and instead chased everyone away. The locals grew suspicious and informed Singh's son living in Pune about the matter. It is alleged that Singh's wife also electrified the fence of the house to prevent the neighbours from sneaking into the house.

The locals, however, snapped the power connection at the transformer and broke into the house only to fund Singh's burnt body inside. In the meantime, Singh's son informed the local police on the phone after which local police also rushed to the spot and took Meera into thier custody. The body has been sent for post-mortem at the MGM Hospital.

The locals said that Amarnath Singh was not seen for four-five days in the area after which they became suspicious. Locals said that that the mental condition of the accused woman Meera was not good and she used to throw out household items daily and often fight with her husband. Police is probing the case while more details are awaited.