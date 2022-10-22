Ramgarh: One person was arrested on Friday in Jharkhand's Ramgarh in relation to a more than a two-year-old incident of the rape of a minor. The incident, which purportedly took place back on September 30, 2020, came to light recently after the victim revealed the ordeal to her family members.

The minor, a 15-year-old at the time, alleged that Nawab Barkutla Arfi (40) alias Pappu, a resident of the area, had invited her to his residence for his birthday, and provided her with a soft drink that was spiked.

She added that she was raped thereafter and came to realize it after regaining consciousness, adding that in the meantime, the accused had secured questionable photos and videos of her. She further accused Arfi of blackmailing her using graphic material and continuing physical relations for another two years.

Subsequently, a police complaint was registered at the Ramgarh Women's Police Station on Friday by the victim's family members after she revealed the issue, with a case being registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code as well as under the POCSO Act.

"A 17-year-old girl from the area had narrated the ordeal to her family members, and following this, a complaint has been lodged. The victim said that on September 30, 2020, 40-year-old Nawab Barkutla Arfi raped her, at which time her age was 15 years. In view of the seriousness of the matter, the accused has been arrested," SHO Minjuri Birua said.