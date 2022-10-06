Lohardaga: Two Jharkhand police personnel were arrested on Thursday, two days after the brutal rape and unleashing of violence against a tribal woman from the state's Lohardaga district.

The arrests come after an inquiry launched earlier in the day by the Director General of Police, who sought a report from the Ranchi Range DIG Anish Gupta into the incident. The accused have been identified as Krishna Kant Tiwari and Ajay Bada.

The issue happened on Tuesday evening when the victim (50) had gone to cut grass near her residence at the Serengdag Police Station area. After the incident, she was admitted to Lohardaga district hospital for primary treatment and subsequently shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.