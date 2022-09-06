Palamu: In an encounter that broke out between the police officials and Maoists on the Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border in the Budhapahar area on Monday, the police recovered 40 land mines. The officials also successfully destroyed a Maoist bunker during the search operation. The confiscated material included 30 series land mines, 1 pressure cooker land mine, 3 cane land mines, and 5 syringe land mines, along with some ration and Naxal literature. The security forces detonated the recovered landmines.

Latehar SP Anjani Anjan said that the encounter took place early on Monday morning. He also informed that the officials have started a campaign against the Maoists in the ​​Budhapahar area. Helicopters have been deployed at Palamu Divisional Headquarters Medininagar for this campaign. Many logistics are being delivered to the soldiers through helicopters and the entire operation is being monitored.

The security forces have kept dozens of tractors in reserve in the area adjacent to the Budhapahar as a part of this campaign. Different types of tents have been delivered to the soldiers through these tractors that are being used to transport several other materials to the 20 temporary camps set up at the border.

Apart from the security forces of Chhattisgarh, more than 40 companies of security forces including Cobra, Jaguar, CRPF, ZAP, IRB, and district forces are also involved in this operation. The top officers of Cobra CRPF are camping in Palamu regarding the campaign. The entire operation is being monitored by top officials of Police Headquarters and CRPF. 15 days ago, in the course of the operation in the area of ​​Budhapahar, Naxalites had exploded several landmines, while there was also an encounter with the security forces.