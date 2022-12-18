Latehar (Jharkhand): Police on Sunday seized a large quantity of explosives along with firearms and detonators hidden by Naxalites in the Chhipdohar police station area of Latehar district of Jharkhand. Police said that two cylinder bombs, two tiffin bombs, a can bomb, and a country-made pistol along with detonators and electric wires were seized during the raid.

According to police sources the raid was carried out by a joint team of CRPF and District Police personnel after SP Anjani Anjan received a tip-off that Naxalites had hidden bombs and weapons in Chatam forest under the Dohar police station area for a future attack on police.

Upon instruction from the SP, the police along with CRPF raided the Chatam forest area and recovered the explosives from a pit in the forest. Police said that the bombs were defused inside the forest by the Bomb Disposal Squad after the raid.

Referring to the earlier raid against Naxalites in the Budha Pahar area, the SP said that the operation will continue till the entire district is freed from Naxalite activities. " Now Naxalites have only one option which is to surrender through the government's surrender policy or else we will continue to take stringent action against them," the SP said.