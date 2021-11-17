Ranchi: A Jharkhand model who was arrested on Tuesday night has been sent to jail on Wednesday. Two people, including a Jharkhand model was arrested from Vidyanagarin in Ranchi, in connection with a drug smuggling case. Police have also seized around 30 grammes of brown sugar from their possession.

The model, who has been identified as Jyoti Bhardwaj, was running a drug racket in the state capital, police said.

According to the sources, the Jharkhand police nabbed the model along with her male associate at her haunt, however, the gang leader escaped from the police. Police are raiding various places to nab the absconding drug peddler.

"We had specific input of drug smuggling at Vidyanagarin in Ranchi. Following which we raided the model's house and arrested two people, including a male and a female. One gang member managed to escape, however, he has been identified. Around 30 grammes of brown sugar has been recovered from them," SP Saurabh said.

The arrested model was living in the national capital for the last two and half-years before coming to Ranchi. She was arrested from Vidyanagar and 28 grammes of brown sugar was recovered from her.

