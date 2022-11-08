Palamu (Jharkhand): The police in Jharkhand's Palamu on Tuesday arrested a man for fabricating a story related to his own abduction. The accused, identified as Rammilan Chaudhary alias Chunia, a resident of Nawa Bazar village in Chhatarpur in the district, was taken into custody on Monday, a police official said.

In 2016, Chaudhary disappeared following accusations of harassment by his wife, Sarita Devi. Subsequently, a case of abduction was registered against several members of his wife's family, including his mother-in-law Kalavati Devi, father-in-law Radha Chaudhary, his wife's sister as well as two others. Notably, one of the accused is still behind bars in the case.

What appeared to be an instance of revenge by the in-laws took a u-turn a few days back when police were informed about Chaudhary's presence in the district. After days of pursuit, the accused was arrested from the area under Chhatarpur Police Station in the district. "Rammilan Chaudhary, who created this false narrative, has been arrested and is being sent to judicial custody," Satbarwa Police Station in-charge Hrishikesh Kumar Rai said.