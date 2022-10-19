Jharkhand: Newborn girl found inside bag hanging by car mirror
Published on: 1 hours ago
Jamshedpur: A newborn was taken under the ambit of an NGO after she was discovered inside a bag slung across the rearview mirror of a car in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Wednesday. The incident took place in Sakchi area of the city, as police officials and child helpline officials subsequently reached the spot and took the child for primary health examination.
