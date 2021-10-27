Ranchi: While educated youths have been struggling to get employed, an MBA graduate from Gumla area in Ranchi, Shubham Kumar Jaiswal has turned out to be an employment generator. His website thekabadi.com has been doing stupendous work in collecting, recycling scrap material in Ranchi district. Jaiswal's venture with 45 members coordinates online to collect scrap material door-to-door.

Jaiswali said, "Scrap business is often frowned upon. It has been five years since we started Kabadi.com. I got inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat mission and started the work. The business has been burgeoning with the recycling of scrap material. We have been collecting scrap material like newspaper, cartons, books, iron, tin, plastic, e-waste, metal, tyers from door-to-door and recycling it. I feel good by beautifying Ranchi and Jharkhand."

"We were three to four members in the beginning and now the number has increased to 45 members. First, we collect the materials, later segregate and recycle them," he said.

Further, he said, "Education has broadened my knowledge. With education and skills, one can do anything. One need not focus only on government or private jobs. Youngsters need to come up with innovations. Every job has its own dignity."

"I wanted to pursue a career after completing my MBA in 2014. For one year, I worked but I was not passionate about it. So, I ventured into business and many of my friends are also working with me today. We are getting a whopping amount as profit. We have been able to develop a mobile application that makes life easier for people," said Jaiswal.

An employee at thekabadi.com said that people used to view them differently earlier. "But, now we have garnered support. People are very cooperative, they are giving us material and suggesting their friends and family about our initiative," she said.

A local said that everything has become digitized now. People need to get all facilities in the comfort of their home. Selling scrap by sitting at home itself is highly beneficial, added the local.

Also read: Dharwad youths launch free auto-rickshaw service for women at night