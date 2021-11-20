Latehar: CPI-Maoists blew up a portion of railway tracks in Jharkhand's Latehar district in the early hours of Saturday, disrupting train services on the Barkakana-Garhwa route, police said. One wagon was derailed.

Rail operations on the railway line have come to a standstill. Relief work has been started by the Railways.

Maoists have called for a Bharat Bandh against the arrest of Maoist leader Prashant Bose and his wife. Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head by the Jharkhand Police.

Soon after the incident, the railway administration became active and local police have started raiding the surrounding areas.

The railway lines of the Latehar district have been a soft target of the Maoists. Due to the thick forest area, Maoists easily escaped into the forest after carrying out the incident at night.

The Latehar district was often the soft target of Maoists.

Following trains were diverted:

(a) 18636 Sasaram-Ranchi from Sasaram on 20.11.2021, instead of running via Sonnagar-Garhwa-Tori, it will run via Bhaya Sonnagar-Gaya-Koderma-Nesubogomo-Rajabera-Muri.

(b) 08310 Jammu Tawi-Sambalpur Special on 18.11.2021 from Jammu Tawi, it will run via Garhwa-Barkakana instead of Bhaya-Koderma-Nesubo Gomo-Rajabera.

Following trains were cancelled:

(a) 03364 Dehri-On-Sone Barwadih Special

(b) 03362 Barwadih- Nesubogomo Special