Giridh: A man was beaten to death in an alleged case of mob lynching in the Giridh district of Jharkhand late on Sunday night. Police sources said that the incident took place in the Mufassil Police Station area of the district.

They further revealed that the deceased, identified as Vinod Chaudhary, a resident of Simaria, entered the cattle shelter of Biralal Tudu to steal goats on Sunday night. However, As Vinod was untying the goats, the cattle started mooing waking up the house owner.

Hearing the commotion, Tudu tried to come out of his room, but the door was locked from the outside. He pulled out the door from its base and came out with a bow and arrow in hand. Police sources said at that time Chaudhry attacked Tudu and injured him.

He tried to flee from the spot but the villagers chased him down. Police said that the enraged villagers assaulted Chaudhry which resulted in his death soon after. Upon being informed about the incident, SDPO Anil Kumar Singh and Mufassil police station in-charge Vinay Kumar reached with Ram Dalbal and recovered the body.

According to police sources, the body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.