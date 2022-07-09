Dhanbad: In an incident both shocking and morose, a man in New Marine Gopalichak area of Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Friday married in a temple, keeping the body of his mother at his residence. Om Kumar said it was always the wish of his mother for him to marry before she was taken away for her last rites.

"I will fulfill what my mother wished for before she died. Her wish was for me to marry before she is taken away. Therefore, I have done this," he said. After the sudden passing away of his mother on Thursday night, Kumar set out for the temple, taking with him the to-be bride, Saroj Turi, originally a resident of Bokaro. The two subsequently went through relevant rituals and proceeded to take the blessings of the deceased prior to her being taken away for cremation.

Kumar and his prospective wife were supposed to get married on July 10. The ceremony was advanced due to the death.