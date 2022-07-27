Dumka: A village named Lakdjoria under the Jama block of Dumka, the sub-capital of Jharkhand, neither has roads nor the villagers got the benefits of the government's housing scheme, the village even lacks proper facilities for drinking water. The entire village is tribal dominated and about 200 families reside under the four separate tolas and has a population of about 1200.

The village falls under the assembly constituency of MLA Sita Soren, daughter-in-law of JMM supremo Shibu Soren who has won elections from the same constituency for three consecutive times.

Shibu Soren himself has been an MLA from here, not only this but Sunil Soren, who is currently the MP of Dumka Lok Sabha, hails from Jama block. Despite being a village under a high-profile constituency and being served by big names, no one paid attention to the problem of this Lakdjoria village. Even the government officials turned a blind eye to the tribal village.

Villagers alleged that they reached out and tried a lot for government schemes but they didn't get it. "We are deprived of the benefits of the Prime Minister's Awas Yojna or any other government housing scheme. Electricity poles were installed in the Bundi Tola of our village, but to date, the connection has not been given in the houses. We face a lot of trouble, especially the education of the students who suffer a lot because of no electricity.

The other issue the villagers are facing is that now the people of other villages do not want to marry their son and daughter in Lakdjoria. Gudit Babuji Murmu says "no one wants to marry their son or daughter in this village. It's getting very difficult for the people here to get married."

When the Deputy Commissioner of Dumka and the Deputy Development Commissioner were reached out for their response regarding this, they didn't say anything on camera but assured to resolve the issue. The Deputy Development Commissioner immediately instructed the BDO of Jama block to visit the village and update him on ground reality.