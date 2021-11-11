New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand and Bharatiya Janata Party national president of Scheduled Tribes Morcha Samir Oraon on Thursday termed the Centre's decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of Indian freedom fighter Birsa Munda, as Tribal Pride Day, historic. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the 12 crore tribal population of the country is happy with the decision.

Speaking further, the tribal leader applauded the government's step to offer tributes to tribal heroes and said, "it is a great effort to remember the tribal heroes and their contribution. Tribal Festival will be celebrated across the nation, during the celebration of Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence between November 15 to 22. Various programmes will also be organised representing the works of tribal freedom fighters, art and culture of the tribal community.

"The Central government has not taken this decision to attract tribal community to its side. Present generation should know the contribution of tribal society in the country and draw inspiration from them. Keeping this mind, the Centre is making all the efforts," the MP added.

Speaking about Sarna Dharma Code, the BJP leader said that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Congress coalition government in the state are misleading the tribals on the issue. "Tribal people have always been used as vote banks by the JMM and Congress. The Central government will take appropriate decision on the Sarna Dharma Code at appropriate time," the leader added.

The proposal of the Union Tribal Welfare Ministry to mark November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' was approved in the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday under the leadership of PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the program organized on Tribal Pride Day in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on November 15.

