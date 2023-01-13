Ranchi: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, who were severely injured during an encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Wednesday have been airlifted and sent to Delhi AIIMS for better treatment on Friday. The jawans were undergoing treatment at Bhagwan Mahavir Medical Superspecialty Hospital in Ranchi.

After the decision was made to send the jawans to Delhi, the Ranchi police created a 'green corridor' from the Mahavir Hospital to the Ranchi Airport. "The condition of all three jawans is better than before, they are now out of danger. Their families wanted that they should be treated in a better way, following which they were shifted to Delhi AIIMS," said a police official.

"Six personnel of CRPF's elite COBRA battalion were injured on Wednesday in a bomb blast after an encounter with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) at Tumbahaka forest in Jharkhand's Maoist-affected West Singhbhum district," a police officer said in a statement. Maoists triggered the blast when personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA), Jharkhand Jaguar of the state police, and the district armed police were conducting an anti-Maoist operation in the forest. According to the police, the Left Wing extremists opened fire at the security forces when they advanced towards them. "This prompted the security forces to retaliate and the Maoists were forced to retreat triggering the blast. A massive search operation is on to track down the extremists," the police said.