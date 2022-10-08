Latehar: A CRPF jawan died in Jharkhand's Latehar on Saturday after he sustained severe injuries due to a shot going off from his own rifle. The incident occurred near Baskarancha picket under Mahuadanda police station of the district, where the deceased, identified as Merajuddin Mapno, was stationed.

The incident took place early on Saturday, it has been learned, when the deceased was on sentry duty. Upon the echo of a gunshot, officials as well as other CRPF personnel rushed to the spot, discovering the jawan lying in a bloodied state. Subsequently, he was rushed to the hospital and died during treatment, officials said.

Details of the mishap are not yet clear. Speaking to the media, Latehar SP Anjani Anjan said an investigation would be carried out into the issue. Mapno hailed from Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

